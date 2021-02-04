Doggett named executive vp of Stream’s Fort Worth office

Chris Doggett has joined Stream Realty Partners as executive vice president in the Fort Worth office.

Doggett will lead the company’s office division within Fort Worth while focusing on continued growth of Stream’s existing office portfolio, recruitment of new talent, and overall expansion of the office division within the market.

“We have been patient to fill this position, as it was important for us to find the right fit, and Chris checked all of the boxes. He brings unparalleled experience, is a proven leader and perfectly embodies Stream’s culture,” said Seth Koschak, Managing Partner of Stream’s Fort Worth office. “Chris has created a personal brand that is exceptional within the commercial real estate industry, which will prove beneficial in his efforts to effectively lead and grow our office division. We’re thrilled to have him join us as we continue to build our team and service offerings.”

In a commercial real estate career that spans 20-plus years, Doggett specializes in the marketing and leasing of office properties, including existing, redeveloped and ground-up buildings, and has completed more than six million square feet of office leases throughout DFW. Prior to joining Stream, he served as an Executive Vice President in JLL’s Dallas office and was responsible for office leasing, client account management and new business development. Before his tenure at JLL, he spent 14 years at Fobare Commercial, where he was responsible for the leasing and marketing of the company’s office portfolio, in addition to handling the leasing and marketing of third-party clients.

“Stream provides a unique opportunity within its agile platform to continue to grow and further establish the Fort Worth office as a market leader,” said Doggett. “I am privileged to be working with such an amazing team, and incredibly excited to recruit top-notch talent to join our dedicated office.”

Stream’s Fort Worth office opened its doors in 2015, and currently employs 25 commercial real estate professionals. In 2020, the office was responsible for leasing or managing over 14.5 million square feet of space across office, industrial and retail properties, and its professionals closed 127 transactions totaling close to 4.3 million square feet. In January, Stream took on the leasing assignment for Fort Worth’s City Place, an office project located in downtown Fort Worth, on behalf of Spire Realty Group.