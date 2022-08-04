Duane Morris law firm opens new office in downtown Fort Worth

Philadelphia-based law firm Duane Morris LLP is opening an office in downtown Fort Worth, the firm announced in a news release.

Opening the new location at 777 Main St. will be Mitchell J. Moses, who has joined the firm as a partner in its corporate practice group. Moses will be joined by several attorneys relocating from the firm’s Dallas office, which opened in February 2021. The Fort Worth office will operate in tandem with the Dallas office, the release said.

Duane Morris LLP also has offices in Austin and Houston.

Moses is a 2005 graduate of Texas Tech who earned his law degree at Pepperdine University (2009) and an MBA from Acton School of Business in Austin (2006). Before joining Duane Morris, Moses was a shareholder at Underwood Law Firm, P.C.

“I’m excited to be part of an entrepreneurial organization that will enable me to expand my practice and provide a comprehensive platform for my clients. The vision Duane Morris has for Fort Worth is something that I just had to be a part of,” Moses said.

“Our success in Dallas has been terrific and our office has surpassed our expectations,” said Randy D. Gordon, managing partner of the Dallas office. “We’re excited to expand our presence to work closely with local clients as a Fort Worth-based entity.”

Gordon said attorneys from the Dallas office who will join Moses in Fort Worth include special counsel Leslie Robnett and trial practice group associates Chris Brown and Allison Carroll.

Duane Morris partner John Polzer, who represents a wide range of clients in Fort Worth, said: “We are focused on serving the Fort Worth community. My clients are thrilled that Duane Morris will be able to support them locally and provide a national and international platform that will facilitate growth and new business opportunities.”

With more than 800 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, Duane Morris LLP represents a broad array of clients, spanning all major practices and industries, the news release said.