Dunaway acquires Farmersville engineering firm

Dunaway, a multi-discipline engineering and design firm, announced April 7 it has acquired DBI Engineers of Farmersville.

The acquisition continues the firm’s growth and also provides Dunaway with an additional business line.

“DBI Engineers provides engineering expertise in water, wastewater and civil infrastructure design projects for water and sewer companies, municipalities and utilities,” said Dunaway CEO Chris Wilde. “These services complement Dunaway’s core strengths of providing civil and structural engineering expertise for public and private infrastructure projects.”

DBI Engineers was founded 24 years ago by principal Eddy Daniel, who will continue leading the Farmersville office’s 16 employees. The firm will now be known as Dunaway | DBI.

“DBI’s promise has been to build strong relationships with our clients,” said Daniel. “Our firm is a trusted partner that provides quality engineering, project administration and construction inspection services to customers throughout North Texas.

“We joined forces with Dunaway primarily to keep up with the growth of clients in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex,” Daniel said. “Dunaway brings a larger pool of resources that will help us build on our past successes and also adds additional multi-disciplined professionals to assist clients in new and unique ways.”

Dunaway | DBI will maintain its office in Farmersville. The firm’s lengthy list of public works projects includes designing elevated tanks, pump stations, large diameter water distribution lines, wastewater treatment plants, ground storage tanks and water wells. Those projects dovetail with Dunaway’s more than half-century history of providing civil engineering expertise in planning and designing water and wastewater systems for municipalities, cities and counties throughout Texas.

The strategic acquisition is part of Dunaway’s vision to expand its presence into the five major growth markets in Texas in 2021 and follows Dunaway’s acquisition of Urban Design Group in July of 2018.

“DBI is an amazing fit and strengthens Dunaway’s ability to provide the best engineering, design and related services to clients throughout Texas,” said Wilde. “It was an attractive acquisition due to DBI’s long history of providing expertise and thought leadership in water, wastewater and utility projects, as well as its ability to provide comprehensive design and project administration for all scopes of public works infrastructure projects.”