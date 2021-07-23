Friday, July 23, 2021
79.1 F
Fort Worth
Dutch Bros Coffee opening first greater Fort Worth location on Friday

Robert Francis
🕐 2 min read
Dutch Bros Pantego, Texas courtesy

Dutch Bros Coffee is opening its first greater Fort Worth area location in Pantego on Friday, July 23, at 2309 W Park Row Dr. It opens at 5 a.m., so get there early.

We’re so excited to be part of the Pantego community,” said Carlee Cain, local operator of Dutch Bros Pantego. “We can’t wait to serve everyone Friday!”

Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, a private-label Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Fan-favorite drinks include the Iced Golden Eagle Breve, Blended Double Rainbro Rebel and Palm Beach Lemonade. Check out the “secret menu” .

The company was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma and headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon.  The company says it now shares what it calls the “Dutch Luv” with more than 475 locations in 11 states. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

Hours: Sunday – Thursday 5 a.m. to 10 p.m

Friday – Saturday 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Dutch Bros Coffee will open a location in Plano on Monday, July 26.  

The company is planning other North Texas locations in:  

  • Euless
  • Arlington
  • Princeton
  • South Fort Worth
  • Garland
  • Richardson
  • Wylie
Robert Francis
Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

