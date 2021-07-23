Dutch Bros Coffee opening first greater Fort Worth location on Friday

Dutch Bros Coffee is opening its first greater Fort Worth area location in Pantego on Friday, July 23, at 2309 W Park Row Dr. It opens at 5 a.m., so get there early.

“We’re so excited to be part of the Pantego community,” said Carlee Cain, local operator of Dutch Bros Pantego. “We can’t wait to serve everyone Friday!”

Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, a private-label Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Fan-favorite drinks include the Iced Golden Eagle Breve, Blended Double Rainbro Rebel and Palm Beach Lemonade. Check out the “secret menu” .

The company was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma and headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon. The company says it now shares what it calls the “Dutch Luv” with more than 475 locations in 11 states. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

Hours: Sunday – Thursday 5 a.m. to 10 p.m

Friday – Saturday 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Dutch Bros Coffee will open a location in Plano on Monday, July 26.

The company is planning other North Texas locations in: