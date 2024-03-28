Witherite Law Group treats 500 families to Easter dinner

Five hundred families received a $100 Honey Baked Ham gift card to purchase ham and side dishes for their Easter dinner, thanks to Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck who teamed up with Dallas radio station K104-FM for a third consecutive Easter ham giveaway.

The giveaway was held Tuesday (March 26) in Arlington at the Honey Baked Ham store, 4201 S. Cooper St. Families from across North Texas started gathering at the site as early as midnight and more than 300 people were in line by the time the event got underway at 10 a.m.

The event was free, open to the public and registration was not required. Gift cards were distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

As millions of Americans struggle with food insecurity – North Texas has the fourth-highest number of food-insecure people nationwide with over 630,000 facing hunger – Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck have set out to confront the challenge directly by providing local families with the opportunity to have a plentiful meal for Easter.

The 500 gift cards handed out this year was an increase of 200 over last year and the total value was an increase of $20,000.

“Hunger impacts people year-round, and we’re working to ease the burden during a holiday revered by many,” said Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. “We want our neighbors to enjoy coveted time with family without worrying about how or if they will have a decent meal. Our goal is to meet the needs of the most vulnerable in our community, giving them something money cannot buy: peace of mind and time with loved ones on a day that represents hope and faith.”

