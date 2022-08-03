Eat, drink and be charitable: It’s time for 25th anniversary DFW Restaurant Week

DFW Restaurant Week celebrates its 25th anniversary this year with a lineup of top restaurants known for innovation and outstanding cuisine.

In Fort Worth and greater Tarrant County, 23 restaurants, including Fort Worth chef Jon Bonnell’s Waters Restaurant and Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine, along with Toro Toro and others, are participating in the annual culinary event, which is the second-longest running restaurant week in the country.

For every meal purchased at a participating Tarrant County restaurant during the week of Aug. 8-14, approximately 20 percent is donated to Fort Worth nonprofit Lena Pope, which provides prevention and intervention services to support healthy child development.

Simultaneously, meals purchased during Restaurant Week in Dallas County benefit the North Texas Food Bank.

Due to overwhelming response in the past, most restaurants will extend dining opportunity through Sept. 4. Some restaurants will also kickoff the event with a preview weekend, Aug. 4-7.

Participating restaurants will offer three-course fixed-price dinners for $39 or $49, with some offering two-course lunch or brunch menus for $24 or $29.

“It is no secret that we’re seeing a record number of children struggling with depression and anxiety as a result of the pandemic and related factors, and our team has truly been working overtime in order to meet the ever-increasing number of families calling on us,” said Ashley Elgin, Ph.D., chief executive officer at Lena Pope.

“With DFW Restaurant Week being one of our largest annual fundraisers and extremely important to our mission, we hope the community recognizes its significance, dines out, and treats the 2022 DFW Restaurant Week as an opportunity to give back and help support the hundreds of local families who desperately need our behavioral and mental health services,” Elgin said.

Reservations are now being accepted for Tarrant-area participating restaurants through OpenTable or by calling the restaurants directly.

Over the past 25 years, DFW Restaurant Week has raised nearly $11 million in donations, including a record-breaking $1 million in 2019. DFW Restaurant Week, an Audacy event, is presented by: Atmos Energy; Beef Loving Texans; Campari RARE; FedEx Office; Market Street; Nestle Premium Waters (San Pellegrino and Acqua Panna); Society Insurance; Stella Artois; FOBOA; and The Lovell Group.

For information about menus and other details, visit www.LenaPope.org/DFWRestaurantWeek.

Participating restaurants include:

FORT WORTH

● B&B Butchers & Restaurant

● Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine

● City Works Eatery & Pour House

● Don Artemio Mexican Heritage

● Fitzgerald

● Rise Souffle nº3

● Toro Toro

● Waters Restaurant

● Wicked Butcher



ARLINGTON

● Home Plate Restaurant and Patio at Texas Ranger Golf Club

● Piccolo Mond

● Restaurant506 at the Sanford House

● Ventana Grille

COLLEYVILLE

● Next Bistro

FLOWER MOUND

● Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge

● Sfereco River Walk

GRAPEVINE

● Bacchus Kitchen + Bar● Mac’s on Main

● Perry’s Steakhouse



Roanoke:

● The Classic Café at Roanoke

SOUTHLAKE

● Kirby’s Prime Steakhouse

● Moxie’s Grill & Bar

● Sky Creek Kitchen + Bar