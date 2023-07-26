Eat for a cause: DFW Restaurant Week benefits Lena Pope Home, North Texas Food Bank

Oh my gosh! Look at all that food!

Those words and many more such expressions will be said with regularity from Aug. 7 through Sept. 3 as the 27th DFW Restaurant Week showcases North Texas eateries. Yes, you read it correctly – the festivities will continue for nearly a month but when something is this good it’s hard to keep it contained to a mere seven days.

It’s North Texas’ largest culinary event and the second largest restaurant week in all of America. In other words, there will be no shortage of food.

But it’s not only about food. We can’t talk about DFW Restaurant Week without talking about the great causes the event benefits. If you want to help those who can’t afford a meal, you can do it by enjoying great meals during Restaurant Week. And if you want to help youngsters find a positive future, your healthy appetite assists there as well.

Participating diners in the Fort Worth area will see about 20% of the cost of each meal going to help the Lena Pope Home, while in the Dallas area the same amount will benefit the North Texas Food Bank.

For example, dinners include three courses for $39 with $8 donated, or $49 with $10 donated. A two-course meal for $24 will have $4 donated and a weekend two-course brunch will result in $6 going to the cause.

For an exclusive VIP experience – and the most generous donation – you can indulge in a Signature Experience Dinner for $99 at select restaurants – with $20 going to charity.

Reservations are being taken now at DFWRestaurantWeek.com. More than a hundred restaurants are participating with pre-fixed meals in Tarrant, Dallas, Collin and Denton Counties.

Can’t wait until Aug. 7? You don’t have to – select restaurants are offering a Preview Weekend Aug. 3-6.

Over the previous 26 celebrations of DFW Restaurant Week, the event has raised more than $11 million to help Lena Pope and North Texas Food Bank (NTFB). The haul last year was more than $400,000.

Trisha Cunningham, NTFB President and CEO, said those participating in Restaurant Week have helped provide over 33 million meals for folks in North Texas who too often wonder where their next meal is coming from.

Cunningham said the NTFB’s goal – one we should all share – is to someday have a “hunger-free and healthy North Texas.” DFW Restaurant Week provides an opportunity to get closer to that goal.

Lena Pope CEO Ashley Elgin said the impact continues to add up. The more people dine out, the more funds are raised, and that means more donations are made to support the home and its services to families and children, which include counseling, education, and behavior interventions.

“We hope our Tarrant area residents recognize this as a way they can help their neighbor – simply by enjoying a terrific DFW Restaurant Week meal at one of our generous, participating partner restaurants,” she said.

Life can be scary when it seems no one cares. So now is the time to show you care about two worthy causes: helping the hungry and assisting children toward a better future.

Participating area restaurants include:

FORT WORTH

B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 5212 Marathon Ave.

Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine, 4259 Bryant Irvin Rd.

CRÚ Food & Wine Bar, 5188 Marathon Ave.

City Works Eatery & Pour House, 5288 Monahans Ave.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, 812 Main St.

Del Frisco’s Grille, 154 East 3rd St.

Don Artemio Mexican Heritage, 3268 West 7th St.

Fitzgerald, 6115 Camp Bowie Blvd., Suite 104

iL Modo, 714 Main St.

Musume Fort Worth, 810 Houston St.

Rise Souffle nº3, 5135 Monahans Ave.

Toro Toro, 200 Main St.

Waters Restaurant, 301 Main St.

Wicked Butcher, 512 Main St.

ARLINGTON

Cut & Bourbon, 1600 E. Randol Mill Rd.

Home Plate Restaurant and Patio at Texas Rangers Golf Club, 701 Brown Blvd.

Piccolo Mondo, 829 East Lamar Blvd.

Zack’s Bistro, 900 E. Copeland Rd.

COLLEYVILLE

Next Bistro, 5003 Colleyville Blvd.

FLOWER MOUND

Tycoon, 811 International Pkwy.

GRAPEVINE

Bacchus Kitchen + Bar, 215 E. Dallas Rd.

Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse, 4025 William D Tate Ave.

Ferrari’s Italian Villa & Chop House, 1200 William D Tate Ave.

Mac’s on Main, 909 South Main St.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, 2400 West State Hwy. 114

KELLER

Keller Chophouse, 124 South Main St.

ROANOKE

The Classic Café at Roanoke, 504 North Oak St.

SOUTHLAKE