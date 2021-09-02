ECI Software Solutions Acquires Deacom

ECI Software Solutions, a leader in cloud-based business management solutions, announced Sept. 2 that it has completed the acquisition of Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania-based Deacom Inc., a provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) software for batch and process manufacturers. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Deacom Inc. is the producer of DEACOM ERP, a comprehensive ERP platform that gives process manufacturers one core product that integrates all the modules they need to operate, including warehouse management, quality control, ecommerce and direct delivery.

Deacom will join ECI’s Manufacturing Division, which currently serves nearly 14,000 manufacturers and job shops worldwide, and will leverage Deacom as its global platform to serve batch and process manufacturers going forward, ECI said in a news release.

“ECI has spent decades dedicated to serving the manufacturers who rely on our products to run and grow their businesses – a history Deacom shares,” said Trevor Gruenewald, CEO, ECI. “Adding Deacom to ECI’s portfolio will allow us to serve batch and process manufacturers in addition to the discrete and made-to-order manufacturers that ECI has specialized in for so long. We’re excited to join forces with the Deacom team to support the entrepreneurial spirit and profitable growth of all manufacturers.”

“I founded Deacom 26 years ago with a vision to give manufacturers an ERP that was powerful, easy to use and adaptable to customers’ changing needs,” said Jay Deakins, founder and CEO of Deacom. “This acquisition is a big milestone in that mission. We have gotten to know the ECI team well over the last few months and are confident that ECI is the right partner to grow Deacom as a global platform.”

Within the past year, ECI’s manufacturing division has acquired Shoptech Industrial Software and combined the strengths of two products – JobBOSS and E2 SHOP – to deliver JobBOSS2 to the market.

Privately held ECI is headquartered in Fort Worth, with offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, England, the Netherlands and Australia. Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services based in Richmond, Virginia, advised Deacom, Inc. on its sale to ECI Software Solutions, a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. (LGP) and funds advised by Apax Partners LLP (Apax). Deacom is a leading cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) software provider for process manufacturers and distribution companies. The transaction was led by the Harris Williams Technology Group.