ECI Software Solutions Acquires eCommonSense

ECI Software Solutions, a Fort Worth-based leader in cloud-based business management solutions, has completed the acquisition of Merchant Systems Group Limited, the U.K.-based developer of the eCommonSense platform, a market leading eCommerce and product data management solution specifically designed for lumber and building materials, hardware/home center and related home supply dealers. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Designed by a tradesman specifically for the building materials supply sector, eCommonSense integrates with the most common business management systems so that building suppliers can improve efficiency, grow profitably and increase customer satisfaction.

eCommonSense will join ECI’s LBM and Hardlines group, which will leverage eCommonSense as both an integration to its cloud-based ERP (enterprise resource planning) solutions as well as a standalone global eCommerce solution, ECI said in a news release.

“ECI’s vision is to be the world leader in vertically specific cloud software solutions while always delivering new value to our customers and the markets we serve,” said Trevor Gruenewald, CEO, ECI. “Adding eCommonSense to ECI’s portfolio and investing to grow it into a true global solution will allow us to give our customers—and the LBM industry—the eCommerce capabilities they need to stay competitive in today’s market.”

“When I first entered into a partnership with ECI, I was struck by how similar our missions were: to provide building suppliers and merchants with the technology they need to create the strongest businesses possible,” said Andy Scothern, CEO and founder, eCommonSense. “As I’ve gotten to know ECI better, I’ve grown in my conviction that they are the right partner to help us scale, and I am looking forward to seeing what we accomplish together.”

Privately held ECI has offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, England, the Netherlands, and Australia.

