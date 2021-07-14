Wednesday, July 14, 2021
75.8 F
Fort Worth
ECI Software Solutions names new CFO as Hagen becomes president, COO

FWBP Staff
ECI Software Solutions, a leader in cloud-based business management software solutions, announced the appointment of Todd Sanders as chief financial officer, responsible for overseeing finance, accounting and investor relations.

He succeeds Sarah Hagan, who has assumed the role of president and chief operating officer of ECI.

Sanders brings more than 25 years of financial and operational experience spanning senior roles as CFO, and VP Finance and Controller. Most recently, Sanders served as the CFO of Planview, a global enterprise software company specializing in portfolio and work management solutions, where he successfully led the company through a sale to TPG Capital and TA Associates in late 2020, made operational improvements that led to better gross margins and managed post-merger integrations for two acquisitions.

Sanders holds a B.S. in finance from Louisiana State University of Shreveport and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

“ECI is the textbook definition of a high-growth company, hitting bigger and bigger goals every year – exactly the kind of company I’ve loved working with throughout my career,” said Sanders. “I’m energized by the potential I see at ECI, and I am looking forward to working with everyone here as we model what a great organization looks like.”

“ECI’s mission is to help small and medium-sized businesses compete, grow sustainably and get business done – and our ability to live that mission starts with setting an example of having a sustainable business ourselves,” said Trevor Gruenewald, CEO of ECI. “Todd’s stellar track record of helping other software companies grow make us confident that he is the right person to help ECI continue to scale on behalf of our customers, our employees and our shareholders.”

Privately held, ECI is headquartered in Fort Worth with offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, England, the Netherlands and Australia.

