ECI Software names chief marketing officer

ECI Software Solutions, a leader in cloud-based business management solutions, has named software marketer Adrian van Haaften as Chief Marketing Officer. Van Haaften will be responsible for setting ECI’s global marketing and demand generation strategy, overseeing its execution across the Americas, EMEA and APAC and bringing ECI’s brand vision to life.

Van Haaften brings 20 years’ experience driving the growth and expansion of global software companies, with a strong focus on the customer journey. Over the course of his career, he has led go-to-market and growth strategies for both high-velocity startups and market leaders. Most recently, van Haaften served as CMO and partner at Chief Outsiders, the nation’s largest fractional CMO firm offering strategic consulting services to P/E-backed businesses.

“ECI has had tremendous success helping thousands of SMB customers get business done,” said van Haaften. “I’m thrilled to be joining the company at a time when ECI is accelerating its industry leadership and product innovation. I look forward to working with the global marketing team and the entire ECI organization to educate the many industries we serve about ECI’s broad range of market-leading products and our unwavering commitment to the success of our customers.”

“Over its history, ECI has grown from a startup to a multinational company serving small and medium businesses around the world—and we’re only getting started,” said Trevor Gruenewald, CEO of ECI. “Adrian brings a wealth of strategic experience in driving global expansion and positioning companies for growth, with a broad understanding of what it takes to build successful, market-leading SaaS organizations at scale. We welcome Adrian to the team as we continue our growth journey.”