ECI Software Solutions s agreement to acquire Shoptech Industrial Software

ECI Software Solutions, a leader in cloud-based business management solutions, announced Sept. 9 that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Glastonbury, Connecticut-based Shoptech Industrial Software Corp., a provider of ERP software for job shops and made-to-order manufacturers.

Upon completion of the deal, Shoptech will become part of ECI’s Manufacturing division, the Fort Worth company said in a news release.

Shoptech’s products help manufacturers better manage the complexities of their manufacturing operations, including quoting, scheduling, purchasing, shipping, and accounting, allowing them to run their businesses more efficiently and profitably.



“Acquiring Shoptech is exciting for ECI because we are both dedicated to serving the needs of our manufacturing customers,” said Ron Books, CEO, ECI. “Together, our team is even better, and we’re looking forward to sharing best practices and increasing innovation as we continue to do what we do best: support our customers as they grow their own businesses.”

“At Shoptech, we are always looking for new opportunities to grow our solutions and serve our customers and employees well,” Phil Hutchinson, CEO, Shoptech, said in the news release. “After getting to know the ECI team we quickly recognized that our missions are totally aligned and combining forces with them will help us create an even better result for everyone.”

Completion of the acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and other standard closing conditions. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

www.ECISolutions.com

