Ecommerce, pandemic, growth driving deals: DFW tops market for industrial space

Industrial space continues to be a hot market across the U.S. with Dallas-Fort Worth remaining a top market.

According to a recent report from CBRE, the North America industrial and logistics market had its strongest year on record in 2020. That, despite a pandemic that caused a severe economic downturn. But for the industrial market, the pandemic accelerated trends that were already taking shape. The new industrial facilities are serving a rapidly growing online consumer base and avoid inventory disruptions.

“All sizes and types of industrial real estate performed well in 2020 but none more so than the big-box sector,” according to the CBRE report. “E-commerce retailers signed more deals in big-box facilities than ever before, while third-party logistics providers (3PLs) expanded in logistics hub markets to better serve their growing customer base. This demand led to robust absorption of space, higher taking rents and, despite a large amount of new development, lower direct vacancy rates for big-box product.”

The Dallas-Fort Worth area will lead the country in industrial completions this year with nearly 28 million square feet of space spread among 79 projects, according to a report in Commercial Search.

That amounts to about 8% of all industrial space projected for completion this year.

Obviously, the Dallas-Fort Worth area remains a top player in the market, according to the report. DFW was No. 4 in terms of existing industrial inventory with 386.8 million square feet and No. 4 in terms of transaction volume in 2020 with 34.9 million square feet. DFW was also No. 6 in the amount of space under construction, with 11.3 million square feet on the way.

“The Dallas/Ft. Worth industrial market continues to have one of the highest levels of activity, demand and absorption in the country,” said Steve Trese, senior vice president at CBRE. “Its central location, business friendly state government, relatively low cost of living and first-class international airport have established DFW has a destination for brand-name users. However, its biggest demand driver is continued population growth, most recently from several large corporate relocations with distribution hub components from California.”

Plenty of Fort Worth companies are in on the trend.

M2G Ventures, a Fort Worth-based real estate investment and development company that has revitalized buildings such as the 1926 Adkins-Polk Whole Grocers building on West Vickery and served as the exclusive retail partner for the Stockyards revitalization project, surprised many when it announced an industrial project in 2019.

On April 27, M2G announced the completion of 645,000 square-foot Class A industrial development, North Quarter 35. The project is located off North Freeway, Graham Cracker Drive, and Golden Triangle Boulevard, in North Fort Worth.

Strategically located along I-35 in the TexasAlliance Mobility Innovation Zone, North Quarter 35 is surrounded by some of the top logistics companies in the area with unparalleled access across the Alliance and Meacham Fossil Creek submarkets. The location touts direct visibility of over two million people at the corner of the Golden Triangle’s major East West thoroughfare.

“We purchased the dirt in April 2019 with the vision of developing a first-class industrial park setting that meets tenants’ demand for great highway frontage, strategic location, and unmatched visibility,” said Jessica Miller Essl, M2G Ventures Co-Founder. “The delivery of North Quarter 35 exceeded that vision by continuously seeking the development’s differentiators and in return, created a one-of-a-kind industrial opportunity.”

The development is located in one of the centers of industrial development in the area, Alliance.

“The Fort Worth industrial market has entered unchartered territory as it relates to not only supply, but also demand. With North Quarter 35 coming online, activity has increased dramatically, and we fully anticipate 2021 will be a record year for our industrial market,” said Seth Koschak, Stream Realty Partners’ Managing Director and Partner. “We had approximately 4.5M square feet of deals executed in the first quarter of 2021 and an additional 5M square feet is expected to sign in the coming weeks.”

GSR Andrade is the architect and FCL Builders is the general contractor of record for North Quarter 35.

All this industrial space is great if you want to attract companies interested in relocation. That’s what has occurred with a 46-year-old California company that plans to relocate its headquarters and distribution center to Fort Worth, making a seven-year commitment for 39,405 square feet of first-generation space in Carter Industrial Park in South Fort Worth.

Flannery Trim has selected Carter Logistics Center Building A at 7424 Oak Grove Road as its new operating base, becoming the first tenant in an 87,640 square foot structure delivered last year. Tenant improvements are underway for the new shop, which is being designed with a 2,000 square foot office for the headquarters team.

“Flannery had several options in the Fort Worth market, but only one that offered an end cap and fenced-in storage,” says Nick Talley, executive vice president and managing partner in the Fort Worth office of Dallas-based Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services.

Talley says the six-month site search was focused on Fort Worth for several reasons – less traffic congestion than Dallas and an easily accessible freeway system in all geographical directions for transporting goods. The number of new jobs that will be created is uncertain at this time.

“Fort Worth has been attracting quite a bit of new business from new-to-market companies and relocations from within the metroplex,” Talley says. “Those coming from California are clearly attracted to Texas’ pro-business climate and better tax laws.”

Flannery manufactures specialty aluminum trims and drywall products for interior and exterior wall systems in commercial and residential construction. The family-owned and operated company will soon complete its relocation from its founding city in the San Fernando Valley.

Scott Moore, Bob Scully and Brice Wells of CBRE represented the landlord, BRC III Carter Logistics Center LLC.

Not all recently announced industrial leases are coming from outside the area.

On April 26, Lee & Associates Dallas Fort Worth completed a lease renewal transaction for a 308,777 square foot industrial space location at 1000 Terminal Road in Fort Worth.

The tenant, The Marco Company, is a leading manufacturer of retail fixtures, displays and refrigeration for grocers and retailers domestically and overseas.. It has been based in Fort Worth for over 40 years.

In addition to its typical product offerings, the company responded swiftly to the COVID-19 pandemic by offering social distancing products to retailers and grocers.

When its lease came up for renewal, The Marco Company turned to a long-time real estate partner, Becky Thompson, Principal at Lee & Associates Dallas Fort Worth.

“Working with the team over the last decade and more, we’ve navigated various real estate scenarios here in Texas and across the country. Their lease renewal at 1000 Terminal Road in Fort Worth was another example of their commitment to employees and strong growth mindset,” said Thompson. “Many companies do not appreciate fully the benefits of utilizing a broker during their lease renewal negotiations. However The Marco Company understands the value of having a broker on their team who does not just present market rents, vacancies, and all the other intricacies of commercial real estate but puts the time and energy into creating solutions that suit their current needs and future growth opportunities. I’ve always enjoyed working with this company and look forward to the great things that we will see from them.”

The landlord, The Blackstone Group, was represented by George Curry of Jones Lang LaSalle.

The Marco Company is family-owned and operated and has more than 1 million square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space with offices and manufacturing locations in Arizona, North Carolina, Texas, Brazil, China, and Germany.

One Fort Worth company has been busy snapping up industrial space, but recently ventured into another market, partnering to acquire two Class A buildings in Oklahoma City.

Located within Oklahoma City’s dominant Southwest Industrial Market, a two-building, 121,600 square-foot, best-in-class industrial facility has been acquired by Fort Worth-based Corinth Land Co. and Dallas-based Prato Creekway Industrial (PCI). The buildings are on 14.3 acres located at 6200 & 6220 SW 29th St. The purchase was financed by Veritex Bank with majority equity provided by Western Production Company, and closed March 29, 2021.

“As our first JV investment in Oklahoma City, we look forward to being a part of one of the city’s most dynamic submarkets,” said Corinth Land Co. President and Founder Paun Peters. “This is our largest Class A acquisition to date, and we are 100 percent leased. It’s a great entry point for us into this market.”

This is the 10th partnership acquisition for Corinth Land and PCI, marking an investment of more than $50 million and approximately 700,000 square feet of industrial space in their portfolio.

Founded by Peters in 2006, Corinth Land Co.’s initial focus was providing oil and gas surface sites and easements in the Barnett Shale. Peters sold the company’s holdings in 2016 and is now focused on the acquisition, development and operation of commercial and residential real estate assets in strategic locations throughout the DFW area, Texas and North America.