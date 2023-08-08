New economic development partnership hires executive VP

North Texas marketing and economic development veteran Jessica Heer has been named executive vice president of the fledgling Fort Worth Economic Development Partnership (FWEDP).

Heer, currently senior vice president for regional marketing at the Dallas Regional Chamber, will begin her new job Aug. 28, the FWEDP said in a news release.

“Jessica’s hire marks a significant step in our commitment to driving Fort Worth’s growth,” said Robert Allen, CEO of the Fort Worth Economic Development Partnership. “As a product of a relocation to the Metroplex herself, she has a personal connection to the area that amplifies her profound understanding of the DFW landscape. We are assembling a team of the best and the brightest to accelerate the growth of Fort Worth, and Jessica’s innovative thinking, experience in managing high-performing teams, and specialism in talent attraction align perfectly with our goals.”

The Fort Worth Economic Development Partnership is a privately funded nonprofit established this year by the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce to manage business recruitment and attraction efforts separately from other functions of the chamber.

Heer’s tenure at the Dallas Regional Chamber (DRC) spans more than 18 years, the FWEDP news release said, making her “an invaluable asset in connecting businesses, real estate, state, and local authorities to foster growth and development.” Her experience at the DRC includes successful initiatives in economic development, marketing, communication and talent attraction.

“Jessica has played a significant role in the DRC’s success over the years and we are deeply grateful for her contributions,” said Dale Petroskey, CEO of the Dallas Regional Chamber. “While we hate to lose her, we are excited for Jessica and wish her the very best in her new role and look forward to continuing to partner with Fort Worth to drive economic growth and prosperity in North Texas.”