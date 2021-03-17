North Texas-based ‘vertical farming’ company secures additional $12M investment, expands Cleburne operations

Eden Green Technology, a next-generation vertical farming company based in Dallas, but with operations in Cleburne, on March 16 announced it has broken ground on a new vertical farming greenhouse, next to its R&D greenhouse.

Existing investment partners are investing $12 million into Eden Green Technology as part of the development deal.

The new 1.5 acre facility, situated in an opportunity zone in Cleburne, will produce approximately 500 tons of leafy greens per year for its local offtake partners.

The new facility will rely on 99% sunlight, rather than 100% LED lighting, and recycled water of up to 7,500 gallons a month. Combined with annual water consumption equal to only two households, the facility will produce 11 to 13 harvests per year, compared to 1-2 harvests yielded by traditional farming methods, according to a company news release. The facility will use 99% less land, and 98% less water, than an equivalent yield on a soil-based farm, according to the release.

“If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s the need for our communities to work together to make smart, sustainable, and resource-efficient decisions in pursuit of a better future,” said Eddy Badrina, CEO of Eden Green Technology. “The fact is that land, water, and energy aren’t being used efficiently to produce and distribute our food, and if we want to be responsible shepherds for future generations, we need to embrace solutions that maximize productive yield and profitability using our limited resources. This facility symbolizes a paradigm shift for how capital investment is being leveraged to do the most good where it’s needed.”

With offtake partners prepared to buy the majority of the new facility’s harvest, the greenhouse is slated to be profitable immediately, sustain 30 year-round, full-time essential jobs, and demonstrate the economic, environmental, and resource-use potential of smart vertical greenhouses.

Scalable to any 1.5-acre footprint in almost any climate, the Cleburne facility is an example of Eden Green Technology’s turnkey platform, according to the company. These greenhouses, with their patented vertical farming technology, are available to retailers and food distributors, entrepreneur-led investor groups, nation states and municipalities, and philanthropic ventures and foundations. Because of the flexibility and quick construction of its location-agnostic greenhouse platforms, Eden Green Technology’s greenhouses can drastically cut down transportation costs and food waste, with farm-to-shelf time counted in days, not weeks. The company’s plans include partnering with companies and organizations not only in Texas, but also in other domestic and international locations. The company says it expects more than 20 greenhouses around the world by 2024.

