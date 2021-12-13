Monday, December 13, 2021
69.7 F
Fort Worth
Search
HomeBusiness

Electric vehicle maker apparently chooses Georgia over Fort Worth for huge plant

Robert Francis
🕐 1 min read
Amazon Rivian van in Fort Worth Stockyards courtesy photo

Fort Worth has apparently missed out on  a big economic development prospect.

Electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian is expected to announce Thursday it will locate a vehicle and battery production plant in Georgia after a nationwide site selection process that included Fort Worth and sites in Arizona.

The Fort Worth City Council in August approved a $440 million tax incentive package earlier this year in hopes of landing the electric vehicle and battery production plant to a site in west Fort Worth. The 2,000-acre site under consideration was in the Walsh development 12 miles southwest of downtown Fort Worth. 

But according to reports in the Atlanta Journal Constitution and Bloomberg, Rivian and Georgia state officials are set to make a big announcement on Thursday.

Irvine, California-based Rivian, a $10 billion startup with investments from Ford and Amazon, among others, had been seeking a second manufacturing site to build vans, SUVs and trucks. The Rivian plant is expected to produce 200,000 vehicles annually and would employ as many as 8,000 workers.

Previous articleCity Council preview for Dec. 14
Robert Francis
Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press
P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Fort Worth Business Press Logo
This advertisement will close in
00
Months
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
seconds..
Click here to continue to Fort Worth Business Press

Not ready to subscribe?

Try a few articles on us.

Enter your email address and we will give you access to three articles a month, to give us a try. You also get an opportunity to receive our newsletter with stories of the day.

This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.

  • Restaurants
  • Technology
  • and more!

FWBP Morning Brief

FWBP 5@5

Weekend Newsletter

  • Banking & Finance
  • Culture
  • Real Estate