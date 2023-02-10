Entrepreneur-City Councilman Leonard Firestone visits Stories with Soul podcast

Leonard Firestone co-founded Firestone & Robertson Distilling Co., which included two signature products, TX Whiskey and TX Bourbon. In this episode of the Stories with Soul podcast, Firestone tells host Jamey Ice how the company he started along with Troy Robertson quickly scaled to become the largest American whiskey distillery west of the Mississippi and one of the biggest brands to come out of Fort Worth.

After selling the distilling business to a multinational wine and spirits company, Pernod Ricard, Leonard was asked to serve on a COVID-19 task force by former Mayor Betsy Price. He has since remained active in the community as a member of the Fort Worth City Council and a number of boards.

