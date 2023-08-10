Eosera sponsors pitch competition for women entrepreneurs

Elyse Stoltz Dickerson knows firsthand how women can be successful in the business world.

As CEO of her own company, Eosera Inc., Dickerson is just such a woman. She got her start through a pitch competition.

So, in pay-it-forward fashion she and her company started the EmpowHERment Pitch Competition, designed to help young female entrepreneurs get their dream off the ground. And now the competition, launched in 2022, is back as Dickerson offers hope to even more women wanting to start their own business.

The competition is returning with the help of partners Simmons Bank, Higginbotham, Satori Capital, Tech Fort Worth, and UNT Health Science Center.

The EmpowHERment Pitch Competition will be held during Global Entrepreneurship Week in November. Applications will be received, screened, and evaluated with three finalists selected to pitch to a live audience at 6 p.m. on Nov. 14 at the UNT Health Science Center.

“Women business-owners today are crushing it,” Dickerson said. “They know their business, they know their competition, and they know what it takes to succeed in today’s market.

“My biggest hero is my mom, who has owned her business since I was in junior high school. Seeing her thrive and become more and more passionate about what she does and how she provides her service to others is inspiring. She is one of many who paved the way for me to consider owning my own business and become an entrepreneur. I can’t wait to see how much women can achieve in business in the next generation, and my hope is that I can help those along the way in this pitch competition.”

A panel of qualified judges will pick two winners, one to take home a $15,000 prize sponsored by Simmons Bank, and one to collect a $10,000 prize sponsored by Higginbotham. The cash awards have increased significantly from last year’s total of $12,500.

Applications for the competition are open now and close on Sept. 18 at 11:59 pm. Applications are available online.

The application asks for information about the contestant’s business, including five essay questions on a variety of topics relating to the business and a 60-second video submission telling the judges about the business, what makes it special and what was the inspiration for its start.

“Show us why your big idea could make millions,” Dickerson said. “Show us your personality and, of course, practice, practice, practice your pitch so you have it down in your sleep.”

“If you’re wondering about how to go about beginning your dream business, remember, you don’t have to do it alone,” she said. “Ask co-founders, advisors, and mentors to help you. Starting a business is a difficult road, but having cheerleaders by your side makes it easier.”

And for anyone on the fence about applying, she said, “If you’re thinking of applying, just do it! We want to see your application and your passion for your business!”

Tickets to the final presentations are open to the public, but space is limited. A link will be made available as the event draws closer.

Last year, Boozy Bites won the grand prize. Sold at liquor stores across the country and online, Boozy Bites are wine-based, vegan jello shots.

Eosera Inc. is a biotech company developing innovative products targeting under-addressed health care needs in ear care. The company offers a portfolio of products to improve overall ear health that are recommended by doctors and are available at over 28,000 stores nationwide and online.

Dickerson and her co-founder, Joe Griffin, created Eosera in 2015 after leaving their corporate jobs and wanting to serve unmet health care needs. The name Eosera is derived from Eos, the Greek goddess of dawn, and era, referencing time.

“Mashing them together, you get Eosera– a time for new beginnings,” Dickerson said.