EV charging company opening first U.S. plant in Arlington; to add 250 jobs

Wallbox, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, on Sept. 1 announced the selection of Arlington as the location of its first U.S. manufacturing facility.

Wallbox Logo

The 130,000 square foot high-tech plant will have enough capacity to fully support Wallbox’s expansion plans in North America for the next decade. Production is expected to start as early as June 2022 with production lines for Wallbox’s Pulsar Plus AC chargers; lines for Quasar, its DC bidirectional charger, and Supernova, its DC fast charger for public use, are anticipated to follow in the first half of 2023. Wallbox expects to manufacture a total of 290,000 units annually in this facility by 2027 and reach its full capacity of 500,000 units by 2030.

The Arlington facility will be Wallbox’s fourth manufacturing site. The company currently has two facilities in Europe and one in China. A global company with a presence in 68 countries, Wallbox operates with a vertically integrated supply chain and does its product manufacturing in-house from design to production. The U.S.-based facility will play a vital role in expanding the company’s presence in North America, a market that is making a big push into automotive electrification with the Biden Administration targeting 50% of all new car sales to be electric by 2030. The new facility is anticipated to create approximately 250 direct jobs in the region by 2030, with local hiring for the facility to begin immediately and on-site retooling beginning in October of this year.

“The U.S. automotive and energy markets are at an inflection point. Automotive electrification will accelerate significantly due to initiatives aimed at meeting aggressive greenhouse gas emission targets, which will significantly increase the demand for our EV charging and energy management solutions,” said Enric Asunción, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Wallbox. “This new factory will be an instrumental step in our expansion in the North American market, enabling us not only to meet the growing demand, but also to accelerate the launch of new products and enter the business and public EV charging segments as we bring our production stateside.”

Wallbox said in a news release it made the strategic decision to select Arlington, as the location of its first North American Manufacturing hub for a variety of factors including the city’s position as a central transit hub between the East and West coasts, its access to cross-country highway corridors and central location to other major cities in the region including Dallas and Fort Worth.

“Between the highly successful launch of our residential charger Pulsar Plus and our recently announced strategic alliance with SunPower to offer packaged EV charger and solar installations across the U.S. market, Wallbox has made great strides in establishing and growing its brand in the country this year,” said Douglas Alfaro, GM of North America at Wallbox. “The U.S. factory is another important milestone to expand our local footprint. Wallbox will be able to better serve American customers, increase its solutions offerings and support the nation’s transition toward electric mobility,” he concluded.

In June, Wallbox and Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: KCAC) announced a business combination that is expected to result in Wallbox becoming a publicly traded company on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “WBX”.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Barcelona, the company now employs over 700 people in its offices in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Its U.S. headquarters is in Mountain View, California.

www.wallbox.com.