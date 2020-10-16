EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 Southwest Region winners

Ernst & Young LLP has announced that Brad and Fred Hunstable of Linear Labs Inc . in Fort Worth are among the winners of the Entrepreneur Of The Year Southwest Region Award.



Brad Hunstable, CEO of Linear Labs, has also been named the Top Private CEO in the Fort Worth Business Press Top 100 event.

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies, Ernst & Young said in a news release.



The Southwest program celebrates entrepreneurs from North Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Wichita, Kansas.

In addition to the Hunstables, others and their companies recognized at the event’s first-ever virtual awards gala on Oct. 7 were: Andrew Schaap, Aligned, Plano; Sabari Raja, Nepris, Frisco; Bryan Perkins, Novaria Group , North Richland Hills; Karen Noseff Aldridge, Rebel Athletic, Carrollton; Sarah Shadonix. Scout & Cellar, Farmers Branch; John Merris, Solo Stove, Southlake; and Dr. Chandra Pemmasani, UWorld, Coppell.



“ This group of unstoppable entrepreneurial leaders transforming our world was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders,” Ernst & Young said in a news release.



“There are many successful entrepreneurs in this world, but building something of long-term value takes grit, persistence and a sense of ambition where nothing is impossible,” said AJ Jordan, EY Americas Entrepreneur Of The Year Program Director. “EY is proud to honor these unstoppable visionaries who are inspiring innovation without limitation and fueling growth around the globe. They are a wonderful addition to our global alumni community of past winners, and we look forward to serving as a resource as they continue to make an impact.”

Nominees were evaluated based on six criteria, including overcoming adversity; financial performance; societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company; innovation; and talent management.



Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 National Awards, to be announced Thursday, Nov. 19, during a virtual awards gala.

The awards are the culminating event of this year’s virtual Strategic Growth Forum, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in June 2021.



Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners become lifetime members of a global, multi-industry community of entrepreneurs, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of program alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by EY resources, the company said.



Since 1986, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 10,000 U.S. executives.

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Kauffman Foundation. Southwest Region sponsors also include Colliers International, Haynes and Boone, Donnelly Financial Solutions, PNC Bank, Marquee Events, RHSB, Smith, Frank & Partners, and D CEO Magazine.