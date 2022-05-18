Fairways, greens and green: Charles Schwab Challenge boosts local economy

The Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club is much more than a golf tournament. It’s a major event for Fort Worth and North Texas, and a boon for the local economy.

Heading into its 76th consecutive year, the tournament is one of the most prestigious on the PGA Tour and annually attracts some of the world’s top golfers to take on Colonial’s challenging fairways and greens. But more than that, the competition and related festivities generate big-time economic green.

According to Jason Sands, executive director of the Fort Worth Sports Commission, the city will benefit to the tune of $7 to $8 million in economic activity during Charles Schwab Challenge week, which includes pre-tournament activities starting on May 23. The tournament itself is scheduled for May 26-29.

“Our hotels do extremely well during this event,” Sand said. “A lot of folks stay downtown and make their way to the Stockyards and several of the other places that make Fort Worth attractive – and our city has a lot of fun, family activities. It’s safe and clean.”

Fort Worth has been getting a lot of national exposure in recent years, especially with the opening of Dickies Arena and its spectacular schedule of sports and entertainment events. But the tournament at Colonial has brought national attention to Fort Worth for decades and will do so again this year as CBS and the Golf Channel crank up their cameras for four days of television coverage at the local golf course.

“Once again, it’s a great way to showcase Fort Worth on the national and international stage,” Sands said. “Our community takes great pride in hosting this event for so long. We have a great track record of rallying around sports, and this tournament is a perfect example of that.

Along with the TV cameras, crowds and economic activity, of course, the tournament brings traffic and organizers have made plans to deal with it.

To improve access for emergency vehicles and ensure the safety of participants and spectators for the Charles Schwab Challenge, several streets around Colonial Country Club will be closed during the event and traffic will be redirected.

Attendees who park and shuttle from TCU will enter at the Hogan Plaza next to the Colonial Clubhouse. Attendees who Rideshare to the event will enter at the dedicated Rideshare course entrance beside the No. 2 tee on Colonial Parkway.

Residents will be allowed access to their homes at all times.

The following streets are included:

3600-3700 blocks of Country Club Circle.

3700-3900 blocks of Mockingbird Lane, with Mockingbird Court.

3600-3700 blocks of West Cantey Street.

2000 block of Rogers Avenue (Riverfront Drive to Colonial Parkway).

2100–2700 blocks of Colonial Parkway.

2600–2801 blocks of Simondale Drive.

3300–3600 blocks of Park Hill Drive (Colonial Parkway to Stadium Drive).

2400 block of Boyd Avenue (Stadium Drive to Park Hill).

2300–2400 blocks of Stadium Drive (cul-de-sac).

2500–2600 blocks of Highview Terrace (Park Hill Drive to West Cantey Street).

3500–3600 blocks of Manchester Street (Highview Terrace to Walsh Court).

2500 block of Walsh Court.

2600 block of Hartwood Drive.

3900 block of Kingston Court.

3900 block of Ann Arbor Court.

3900 Block of Lynncrest Drive.