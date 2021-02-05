48.2 F
Farmer Brothers: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News

Farmer Bros. plans an Aug. 11 groundbreaking for its future headquarters in Northlake.

by AP News.

NORTHLAKE, Texas (AP) _ Farmer Brothers Co. (FARM) on Thursday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $17.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Northlake, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.02. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and asset impairment costs, were 19 cents per share.

The coffee and tea company posted revenue of $104.6 million in the period.

Farmer Brothers shares have risen 49% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.95, a decrease of 41% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FARM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FARM

AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

