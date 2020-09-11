64.3 F
Business Farmer Brothers: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
Farmer Brothers: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

By AP News

AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ Farmer Brothers Co. (FARM) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.


On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents. Losses, adjusted for severance costs and non-recurring costs, came to 53 cents per share.
The coffee and tea company posted revenue of $81.1 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $37.1 million, or $2.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $501.3 million.


Farmer Brothers shares have dropped 59% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.15, a fall of 56% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FARM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FARM

