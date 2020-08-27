85.4 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, August 27, 2020
Banking Fed: Rates to stay ultra-low even after inflation picks up
BankingBusinessGovernment

Fed: Rates to stay ultra-low even after inflation picks up

By AP News

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Other News

News

More Americans sign contracts to buy homes in July

AP News -
By MATT OTT AP Business Writer SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — More Americans signed contracts to buy homes in...
Read more
News

U.S. economy plunged an annualized 31.7% in second-quarter

AP News -
By JOSH BOAK AP Economics WriterBALTIMORE (AP) — The U.S. economy shrank at an alarming annual rate of 31.7% during the April-June...
Read more
News

US hiring slows in July as signs of lasting damage emerge

AP News -
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. hiring slowed in July as the coronavirus outbreak worsened,...
Read more
Banking

Fed’s Main Street pandemic support program off to slow start

AP News -
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER and CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics WritersWASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve says that its Main Street Lending Program designed...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve announced a significant change Thursday in how it manages interest rates by saying it plans to keep rates near zero even after inflation has exceeded the Fed’s 2% target level.

The change signifies that the Fed is prepared to tolerate a higher level of inflation than it generally has in the past. And it means that borrowing rates for households and businesses — for everything from auto loans and home mortgages to corporate expansion — will likely remain ultra-low for years to come.

The new goal says that “following periods when inflation has been running persistently below 2%, appropriate monetary policy will likely aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2% for some time.”

The new Fed policy sought to underscore its belief that a low jobless rate was good for the economy by saying it would seek to assess the “shortfalls” in employment from the maximum level.

In a speech detailing the changes, Chairman Jerome Powell made clear that the policy change reflects the reality that high inflation — once the biggest threat to the economy — no longer appears to pose a serious danger, even when unemployment is low and the economy is growing strongly. Rather, Powell said, the economy has evolved in a way that allows the Fed to keep rates much lower than it otherwise would without igniting price pressures.

“The economy is always evolving,” Powell said. “Our revised statement reflects our appreciation for the benefits of a strong labor market, particularly for many in low- and moderate-income communities and that a robust job market can be sustained without causing an unwelcome increase in inflation.”

In his speech, Powell said that the Fed’s decision to allow unemployment to fall to a 50-year low before the pandemic had played an important role in lifting the fortunes of low-income workers.

Previous articleU.S. economy plunged an annualized 31.7% in second-quarter
Next articleThe Latest on Laura: still a hurricane 170 miles after landfall
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Banking

Argent makes promotions in Fort Worth, Ruston

FWBP Staff -
Argent Financial Group, an independent fiduciary wealth management firm, has announced two promotions in its Mineral Management...
Read more
Government

Trump’s big night: Expect talk of GOP progress, Dem anarchy

AP News -
By JONATHAN LEMIRE and KEVIN FREKING Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Four years ago, Donald Trump accepted the Republican...
Read more
Government

GOP Convention takeaways: Pence pounces while crises swirl

AP News -
By JONATHAN LEMIRE and STEVE PEOPLES Associated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans proceeded with the third night of their national convention, but many...
Read more
Culture

TABC approves amendements to enable more retailers to qualify to open

FWBP Staff -
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission approved emergency amendments to TABC Rules that enable retailers who sell alcoholic beverages for on-premise consumption to...
Read more
Government

Family: Soldier believed dead was happy until recently

AP News -
By ACACIA CORONADO Report for America/Associated PressAUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An aunt of a soldier whose body is believed to have been...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101