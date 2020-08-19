70.6 F
Firefighters battling large blaze at Grand Prairie factory

By AP News
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — A large fire burned early Wednesday at a Texas factory where trash bags and other plastics are produced.
There were no immediate reports of injuries from the fire that broke out in the predawn hours in Grand Prairie.


The Grand Prairie Fire Department said firefighters were battling the blaze at the Poly-America complex and asked people to avoid the area.
The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.

“Shortly after midnight, GPFD responded to a structure fire at the 2000 block of W. Marshall Drive. Crews are on defensive mode at the moment working to contain the fire that started due to high-tension power lines falling into the plastic inventory,” the Grand Prairie Fire Department said on its Facebook page.
Poly-America is headquartered in Grand Prairie and specializes in products made from polyethylene, such as trash bags, drop cloths and plastic sheeting, according to the company’s website.

DFW Scanner has several photos on its Facebook page.

