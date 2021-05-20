Five-story apartment complex set for July opening on Near Southside

Broadway Chapter, a five-story, 320,646-square-foot, new-construction rental community with 242 apartments at 401 Hemphill St. in Fort Worth’s Near Southside district is beginning to lease.

CRG, the real estate development and investment arm of Chicago-based Clayco, on May 20 announced leasing is underway for Designed by Lamar Johnson Collaborative (LJC), Broadway Chapter is the first development delivered as part of CRG’s $1 billion residential strategy, which aims to invest in multifamily developments to serve middle-income earners in select U.S. markets. Broadway Chapter is slated to welcome first move-ins in July.

“We are excited to enter the Fort Worth market with a residential offering that meets the needs and desires of those choosing to live in a vibrant city neighborhood,” said J.J. Smith, CRG managing partner, residential group. “Ideally located with easy access to Fort Worth’s employment hubs and recreation areas, and outfitted with Zoom-friendly coworking spaces and work areas in every apartment, Broadway Chapter is designed for today’s hybrid-work lifestyle.”

Located on two acres at the corner of Hemphill Street and West Broadway Avenue, Broadway Chapter will offer a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, including 15 one-bedroom lofts boasting 20-foot ceilings, and 4,500 square feet of indoor amenity space to include a library, a state-of-the-art fitness center with Peloton bicycles and a yoga area, and a resident lounge with coffee bar. Outdoor recreational amenities include a landscaped courtyard and sun deck with an infinity-edged swimming pool, in-pool loungers, grilling stations, dining areas, fire pit and terrace seating.

The open plan apartment homes include oversized windows with views of downtown Fort Worth; wood-style plank flooring; chef’s kitchens with stainless steel appliances; bedrooms with large walk-in closets and custom shelving; full-size in-unit laundry; and private balconies per plan. Floor plans range in size from 547 to 1,195 square feet and are priced from $1,300 to $2,700 per month.

Additional resident amenities include secure bike storage and a five-story parking garage, accessible from Grainger Street and connected to the west side of the building. The site will offer wireless connectivity at speeds of up to 1GB with coverage to include all common areas, including the lobby, lounge and outdoor recreation areas.

“The apartments look and live like high-end luxury residences in the city center,” Smith said. “The one-bedroom lofts are a particularly distinct offering for the Fort Worth market, offering beautiful downtown views and the opportunity for a flexible space that can serve as a designated bedroom, office, reading nook or exercise space.”

CRG worked in partnership with Near Southside Inc.’s ArtSouth community art program to identify an artist to create a 5,000-square-foot mural covering the southern façade of the parking garage, visible from W. Peter Smith Street. Through its community-led selection process, ArtSouth commissioned North Texas artist Eric ‘Drigo’ Rodriguez to install an original work, Cosmic Journey, created specifically for Broadway Chapter. The mural will be officially unveiled in June.

Construction was completed by Dallas-based Cadence McShane Construction.

“Part of CRG’s residential development strategy is to deliver the highest quality apartments in growth markets, and Broadway Chapter perfectly aligns with this plan,” Smith said. “We believe demand for urban living will remain strong and communities like Broadway Chapter, offering a superior residential experience with easy access to entertainment, culture and employment opportunities, will flourish.”

https://www.broadwaychapter.com/.