Florida-based truck, equipment dealer takes industrial lease in Aledo

AK Leasing Inc. has leased its industrial complex in west Fort Worth to Trucks & Parts of Texas LLC for its third location in the nation.

The Tampa, Florida.-based company has signed a long-term lease for a 16,825-square foot industrial complex on nearly 3.7 acres at 6300 Interstate 20 in Aledo. Trucks & Parts is the nation’s largest dealer of refuse trucks, industry-specific commercial vehicles and related equipment. It also has a hub near Philadelphia.

Trucks & Parts had been eyeing Aledo for its Texas inroad when its management retained Brandon Alexander, broker associate of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services, for help in finding a site to lease in Tarrant County. Two weeks later, the company had signed a lease for an unlisted property, home to AK Truck & Trailer Sales.

“I knew about the site and Brandon had the tenant,” says Nick Talley, executive vice president and managing partner in the Fort Worth office of the Dallas-based brokerage firm. He represented the landlord, AK Leasing Inc.

Truck & Parts’ new hub is located along the I-20 frontage road. The site includes a 2,200-sf office building and 10,000-sf shop with six oversized bays. The property is outfitted with heavy power and features a pole sign with freeway visibility.

The family-owned Trucks & Parts sells new, used and reconditioned trucks for such diverse uses as refuse hauling, recycling, concrete mixing and construction. The 70-year-old company also services and repairs commercial vehicles.