Food + charity: DFW Restaurant Week celebrates 25th anniversary

Get your appetites ready! DFW Restaurant Week is celebrating its milestone 25th anniversary this summer, serving up mouth-watering meals along with financial support for longtime charity partners Lena Pope and the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB).

During the week of Aug. 8-14, approximately 20 percent of the cost of each meal purchased at participating restaurants in the Tarrant County area will be donated to Fort Worth’s Lena Pope Home. Meals purchased in the Dallas area will benefit the North Texas Food Bank.

In addition to the main week of celebration, most of the restaurants will offer extending dining for additional weeks through Sept. 4. Many restaurants also will give diners a head start on the celebration with a special preview weekend, Aug. 4-7.

“We are so thankful to have been the Tarrant County beneficiary of DFW Restaurant Week for 24 of the 25 years it has been held, said Ashley Elgin, CEO of Lena Pope. “As one of our largest annual fundraisers, DFW Restaurant Week is extremely important to our organization – the more people dine out, the more funds are raised, and the more we can help local children struggling with mental health. We hope our Tarrant area residents recognize this huge impact, and dine out charitably throughout its run.”

NTFB President and CEO Trisha Cunningham said that over the past 25 years DFW Restaurant Week “has raised nearly $11 million in charitable donations directly benefiting our community. Diners can help celebrate this summer’s landmark anniversary knowing that each meal purchased in the greater Dallas area in turn helps NTFB to provide up to 147 meals for neighbors in need.”

More information, including a list of participating restaurants, is available at DFWRestaurantWeek.com.