Fort Capital expands industrial portfolio

Fort Capital has expanded its industrial portfolio with the acquisition of five Class B industrial properties that total nearly 620,000 square feet across Dallas-Fort Worth. In addition, Fort Capital is under contract on 413K+ square feet expected to close by July 1.

1170 109th Street – Grand Prairie – 93,079 SF

1901 Windsor Place – Fort Worth – 148,354 SF

10920 Indian Trail – Dallas – 144,396 SF

1115 Sturgeon Court – Arlington – 170,390 SF

2045 W Walnut Hill – Irving – 61,870 SF

Under Contract – Dallas, Houston, San Antonio – 413,054 SF

“Our goal this year is to remain hyper-focused on Class B industrial. This asset class has proven to be scalable and stable despite the challenges of 2020. Based on our current pipeline, we are expecting to purchase an additional 1.25M SF by the end of the year. We are excited to continue capitalizing on the momentum of our strong start to 2021,’ said Jason Baxter, CEO and President.

Fort Capital is actively acquiring Class B Industrial buildings between $5M – $75M in major metropolitan areas of Texas including DFW, Houston, and San Antonio.

