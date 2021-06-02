Wednesday, June 2, 2021
77.4 F
Fort Worth
Search
HomeBusiness News

Fort Capital expands industrial portfolio

FWBP Staff
🕐 1 min read
10920 Indian Trail-

Fort Capital has expanded its industrial portfolio with the acquisition of five Class B industrial properties that total nearly 620,000 square feet across Dallas-Fort Worth. In addition, Fort Capital is under contract on 413K+ square feet expected to close by July 1.

  • 1170 109th Street – Grand Prairie – 93,079 SF
  • 1901 Windsor Place – Fort Worth – 148,354 SF
  • 10920 Indian Trail – Dallas – 144,396 SF
  • 1115 Sturgeon Court – Arlington – 170,390 SF
  • 2045 W Walnut Hill – Irving – 61,870 SF
  • Under Contract – Dallas, Houston, San Antonio – 413,054 SF

“Our goal this year is to remain hyper-focused on Class B industrial. This asset class has proven to be scalable and stable despite the challenges of 2020. Based on our current pipeline, we are expecting to purchase an additional 1.25M SF by the end of the year. We are excited to continue capitalizing on the momentum of our strong start to 2021,’ said Jason Baxter, CEO and President.

Fort Capital is actively acquiring Class B Industrial buildings between $5M – $75M in major metropolitan areas of Texas including DFW, Houston, and San Antonio.

www.FortCapitalLP.com

Would you like the option to login with your social media account?
Login using Facebook, Google, or LinkedIn instead of having to create a FWBP account?
Previous article🔒 M. Ray Perryman: The Session: Politically wise but policy foolish
Next articleDeluxe completes acquisition of First American Payment Systems
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press
P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101