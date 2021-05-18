Fort Worth adhesives company acquired by Bostik

Fort Worth-based Edge Adhesives Texas, a leading developer and manufacturer of hot-melt adhesives and pressure sensitive adhesive tapes for residential construction, has been acquired by Bostik and its parent company Arkema, of France.

In addition to delivering strong technological, industrial and commercial synergies, the project will enable Bostik to offer its customers an extended range of value-added and sustainable solutions in hot-melt pressure sensitive adhesives, according to a news release.

This bolt-on acquisition is in line with Bostik’s growth strategy in high value-added adhesives and expands its presence in North America.

The deal is expected to close in second-quarter 2021.

According to the Edge Adhesives website, the company has annual sales of about $12 million and has 50 employees. No price for the transaction was released.

In 2014, Gladstone Investment Corp. acquired Edge Adhesives from Superior Capital Partners.