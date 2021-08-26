Fort Worth agency partners with burger franchise MOOYAH for social media content

Habitat-logo

Fast-casual burger franchise MOOYAH has announced a partnership with Fort Worth’s Agency Habitat, a full-service creative agency specializing in brand work and social media content creation. The agency will combine both strategy and analytics with content creation to transform MOOYAH’s four main social accounts: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

MOOYAH is headquartered in Plano.

“Adding MOOYAH to our client roster has been such an exciting opportunity,” said Katie Aurelio, Associate Creative Content Director at Agency Habitat. “Social Media is where brand personalities come to life, and it’s been so much fun developing unique strategies for each of MOOYAH’s channels. Bringing the Seriously Fun brand promise to life will give us the chance to work in close collaboration with the MOOYAH team as we create more awareness and drive engagement with new and current customers.”

The agency’s staff photographers, videographers and motion graphics designers will work together to create compelling work for MOOYAH. Agency Habitat’s on-site neighbor and sister company, Lowtown Studios, will enable the team to quickly create high-quality studio content to keep up with the demands of the social space.

Habitat has done other work in the franchising and food and beverage space. The agency’s work within these industries includes 7-Eleven Franchising, BLK EYE Vodka and Rahr & Sons Brewing.