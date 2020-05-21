Fort Worth approves $10M for small business grant program

Fort Worth, in conjunction with the United Way of Tarrant County has approved a $10 million business stabilization grant program aimed at small businesses.

At the May 19 Fort Worth City Council meeting, members approved the plan to use part of the $158 million federal stimulus funding to from the program, named Save the Fort.

The $10 million will go for grants with a maximum of $50,000 for Fort Worth small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the council presentation, $2.5 million will be devoted to minority-owned business; $2.5 million to businesses located in the city’s Neighborhood Empowerment Zones and Designated Investment Zones; and $5 million for city-wide small business support.

The program provides funding for small businesses, sole proprietorships, independent contractors, self-employed persons and nonprofits organizations serving the business community.

Robert Sturns, Fort Worth economic development director, noted that the city has between 38,000 and 39,000 small businesses. Applications for the program will open May 26 and close two weeks later June 8. The Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce will promote the program.

The council vote was not unanimous. District X Councilman Cary Moon voted against the program.

The city also created a housing assistance program with more than $15 million in funding to help residents impacted by the pandemic to help them pay for rent, mortgage, utilities, food and health care. About half the funding for that program is from the federal stimulus package.