Fort Worth area’s oldest Farmers Market celebrates new location

The Cowtown Farmers Market has relocated from its longtime location on Fort Worth’s Southwest Boulevard to Veterans Park in White Settlement, about 10 minutes away.

The move to 8901 Clifford St. follows a change of management and becomes official on Saturday (Aug. 13). The market will mark the occasion with a special celebration from 8 a.m. until noon, market operators said in a news release.

The Cowtown Farmers Market Festival will feature an array of locally grown fruits and vegetables from more than 20 area vendors, plus chicken, pork, beef, and eggs from local ranchers as well as artisan products such as jams, jellies, seasonings, and even small-batch craft dog food. The event will also offer gardening information, activities for kids, and a cooking demonstration by urban farmers Steve and Ursula Nunez from Mind Your Garden.

As on every market day, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) shoppers can take advantage of Double Up Food Bucks, which enable them to double their buying power – up to $20 a day – for fresh produce. Shoppers simply need to show their Lone Star Card at the market information booth and pick up their Double Up tokens.

- FWBP Digital Partners -

The Double Up Food Bucks program is offered in partnership with Blue Zones Project, Fort Worth’s well-being improvement initiative, and North Texas Healthy Communities, which oversees Blue Zones Project as the nonprofit outreach arm of Texas Health Resources.

“Cowtown Farmers Market is a wonderful partner in our efforts to make healthy choices easier, more affordable, and more accessible,” said Matt Dufrene, vice president, Texas Health Resources. “We look forward to celebrating at this new location as we continue to help local families put fresh fruits and vegetables on their tables.”

After the Aug. 13 kickoff event, Cowtown Farmers Market will be open at its new location from 8 a.m. to noon year-round on Saturdays and on Wednesdays during the summer (through the end of August). A list of vendors and other information can be found at CowtownMarket.com.

“If you are a regular shopper with Cowtown Farmers Market, we invite you to celebrate with us at our new location,” said Becca Knutson, manager of Cowtown Farmers Market. “If you’ve never visited our market, we look forward to meeting you and think you will enjoy what we have to offer.”