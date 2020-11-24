Several local Walmart Supercenters remodeled in time for holidays

Fort Worth and Arlington residents will soon get a first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenters at 9500 Clifford Street, 8401 Anderson St. in Fort Worth and 4801 S. Cooper St. in Arlington, as the much-anticipated projects are now complete. Lewisville residents can also find a newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 190 E. Round Grove Road.

The remodel includes several department transformations that will help customers save time, according to the company. In 2020, more than 450 remodels have been scheduled across the country and around 30 across North Texas.

The upgrades also complement the measures the company has taken in its U.S. stores to help protect associates and customers from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We can’t wait for Fort Worth customers to see our newly-remodeled Supercenter,” said Walmart store manager Adrian Maese. “Walmart is continuously investing in new ways to make shopping easier.”

Among the store improvements:

● Updated signage throughout

● Updated pharmacy

● Reimagined beer & wine section

● More self checkout lanes

The National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail trade group, expects that holiday sales could actually exceed growth seen in prior seasons, despite all the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.

The reason? Shoppers are looking for opportunities to spend and celebrate the holidays during tough times.

The trade group said Monday that it predicts that sales for the November and December period will increase between 3.6% and 5.2% over 2019 to a total ranging between $755.3 billion and $766.7 billion.