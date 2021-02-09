Fort Worth’s American Track acquires rail construction, maintenance service company

Fort Worth-based American Track has acquired Dirtworks Rail of the Carolinas (HGNS Inc), which will operate as part of American Track moving forward.

Based in Lexington, North Carolina, HGNS Inc, dba “Dirtworks Rail of the Carolinas” was founded in 2010. Dirtworks provides rail construction and maintenance services to industrial and shortline customers throughout the Southeast United States, www.dirtworksnc.com.

“Mark Snyder has built a great railroad service company with a strong reputation for excellence in the Carolinas and beyond,” said Thomas Lucario, President and CEO of American Track. “We are excited to add the former Dirtworks Rail organization to our ever-growing team here at American Track and to be able to offer additional capabilities to the Dirtworks Rail customers.

“We thank Mark and team for thier trust and are pleased to support American Track in its growth objectives,” said Kate Lehman Managing Partner of Hilltop Private Capital. “American Track will continue to look for similar opportunities throughout 2021.”

American Track provides railroad engineering, repair and maintenance, construction and inspection services for critical rail infrastructure atindustrial, municipal, and logistics sites. American Track is a portfolio company of Hilltop Private Capital LLC.

In 2016, Hilltop Private Capital consolidated two rail service companies to form American Track. Since that time, American Track has continued to grow organically and through acquisitions, according to a news release.