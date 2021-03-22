Fort Worth biotech company launches new treatment system

Nuvothera, a Fort Worth-based biotech company, has launched an improved version of its Prosoria psoriasis treatment system for this tough-to-treat skin condition.

The stream-lined, 2-step treatment is simpler than the original 3-step system and now includes a treatment gel and an exfoliating and moisturizing cream. The effectiveness and relieving results are the same as users have come to expect from Prosoria’s 3-step combination, but with the convenience of only 2-steps once daily.

The products contain clinical-strength and natural ingredients to effectively relieve the symptoms of psoriasis. Nuvothera uses pharmaceutical technology and advanced plant science to boost the effectiveness of its over-the-counter healthcare products. It has products for difficult-to-treat skin conditions such as psoriasis, eczema, warts, and nail fungus, and a turmeric-based pill for effectively relieving inflammation and joint pain. A treatment for scalp conditions is scheduled to debut during the second quarter of 2021.

There are approximately nine million people in the U.S. with psoriasis and 125 million worldwide. The condition is characterized by dry flaky patches of skin, and similar to rheumatoid arthritis, it is an inherited inflammatory condition and not contagious.

“We knew with the advanced pharmaceutical technology we have today that we could make a better and more effective ‘over-the-counter’ treatment that was safe to use every day,” said Art Clapp, CEO of Nuvothera. “We are constantly seeking ways to improve our customers’ experience. With the proper approach – now easier to use — psoriasis symptoms can be well controlled.”

Prosoria is available to purchase at Prosoria.com and on Amazon. For more information, contact support@prosoria.com or call 817-905-2784.

Nuvothera is a client of TechFW, a technology incubator/accelerator that helps companies get to market and grow.