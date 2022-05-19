Fort Worth business leader Rosa Navejar named to board of directors by US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Rosa Navejar, founder and president of Fort Worth-based utility engineering firm The Rios Group, has been appointed to the national board of directors of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Navejar’s appointment was announced by Alice Rodriguez, board chair of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC). Navejar joins Robert Martinez, founder and CEO of the Braven Agency, and Sil Gonzales, CEO of Ford of Ventura, California, as new members of the board.

“The USHCC Board of Directors is extremely proud to welcome Rosa, Robert, and Sil to the Chamber’s expanding presence and impact nationally,” Rodriguez said. “These three great entrepreneurs carry with them a dynamic entrepreneurial spirit and unique experience developed through years of economic success creating jobs and supporting their local communities. They will support our nation’s 5 million Hispanic-owned businesses and their needs.”

The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is America’s largest small business advocacy group, representing more than 260 local chambers and business associations nationwide, the chamber said in a news release.

Navejar served as president of the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce for 11 years before starting The Rios Group in 2012. The company more than doubled its annual income from $5.3 million to $12.2 million in its first five years of operation and today has offices in in Fort Worth, Dallas, Austin, Houston and San Antonio.

In announcing Navejar’s appointment to the national board, the USHCC noted that her company “emphasizes the importance of continuous training and professional development for its employees, an outlook she will bring to the Board.” During her tenure as president of the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Navejar oversaw the creation of a mentoring program to engage recent college graduates in civic and nonprofit leadership.

The Rios Group was honored as the 2020 Woman-Owned Business of the Year by the Fort Worth Business Press and Navejar was named to the FWBP Entrepreneur Hall of Fame in 2016. Before joining the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Navejar had a successful 25-year career in the banking business.