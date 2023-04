U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz will visit Fort Worth on Wednesday (April 5) to discuss federal policies affecting the nation’s businesses. The program is hosted by the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce and presented by Fidelity.

The discussion will be held at the Fort Worth Club, 306 W. 7th St., from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Guests will have the opportunity to participate in a question and answer session with Cruz.

Complimentary parking will be available in the Fort Worth Club garage.