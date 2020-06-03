Fort Worth Chamber issues statement on the death of George Floyd

Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce President Brandom Gengelbach today issued a statement on the death of George Floyd.

We at the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce are terribly saddened by the tragic and unjust death of George Floyd and extend our most sincere condolences to his family.

Racial equality needs to mean economic equality.

We acknowledge and understand that this has been an ongoing issue on a national level, as well as in our own community. Growth and prosperity for all is one of the many challenges that our nation currently faces and we have the ability to help bring new businesses and jobs to our underserved communities as well as professional development opportunities to minority business leaders.

This ability is also our responsibility and we will create economic strategies and solutions in partnership with Fort Worth’s civic and business leaders to drive growth in all areas of Fort Worth.



In 2019, we developed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce, the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and the City of Fort Worth to work more closely together to combat these issues.

We believe in being action oriented. We understand the importance of this statement isn’t the statement itself but our actions that follow. Our core values will be reflected in our actions and we will be held accountable.

The strength of our region is our diversity. Together, we can create a more just and equitable thriving region for all.

– FWBP Staff