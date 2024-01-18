Fort Worth Chamber names officers, directors for 2024

Charlie Campbell, executive vice president of finance and operations at Hillwood, will serve as 2024 chairman of the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce board of directors, succeeding outgoing chair Rosa Navejar.

The chamber’s board and officers for the coming year were announced by the chamber today (Jan. 18).

The board consists of 48 members, one-third of whom are elected annually to serve three-year terms. The chamber’s elected leaders carry out the chamber’s role as voice of the business community, addressing critical issues, solving problems and aligning resources to foster a robust business climate and enhanced economic prosperity, the chamber said in a news release.

Joining Campbell as top officers for 2024 will be Brian Newby, managing partner, Cantey Hanger, vice chair; and Matt Whip, partner, Ernst & Young, secretary/treasurer.

- FWBP Digital Partners -

The newly elected officers and past chair Rose Navejar will serve as the chamber’s executive board.

“It is an honor to serve alongside such esteemed leaders,” Campbell said. “Together, we are dedicated to propelling the Fort Worth chamber’s mission forward, nurturing growth, and championing the Fort Worth business community at large.”

Steve Montgomery, president and CEO of the chamber, said the organization is “at a pivotal moment in our journey. With a renewed vision and a board that embodies leadership and dedication, we are ready to lead, engage, and advocate for our community, igniting transformative change and growth across the Fort Worth region.”

With 1,300 member businesses, the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce is one of the largest chambers in the North Texas region. The organization lists its core functions as business retention and expansion, talent development, support of small businesses and entrepreneurs, and government advocacy. Its vision, the chamber says, is to drive the Fort Worth region to be the “most thriving, inviting community for all.”

- Advertisement -

The complete list of the chamber’s directors and officers can be found on the organization’s website.