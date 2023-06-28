Fort Worth Chamber names Steve Montgomery new CEO

The Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce has selected business and government relations consultant Steve Montgomery as its new CEO, its was announced Wednesday.

Chosen after a nationwide search, Montgomery will lead the chamber in driving business growth, supporting economic development and helping advance the Fort Worth business community.

He replaces Brandom Genegelbach, who resigned from the role in February, shortly before the chamber announced a strategic realignment to attract more new businesses to Fort Worth.

That strategy involved separating economic development efforts from chamber functions. Robert Allen, former president and CEO of the Austin-based Economic Development Corp., was brought onboard in April to the lead economic development initiative through the Fort Worth Economic Development Partnership.

Montgomery has more than 30 years of experience working in the public and private sector, with expertise in public affairs, government relations, business development, organizational leadership and strategic communications.

As president of MontgomeryGR, he has worked with clients across North Texas, including the Fort Worth Chamber.

“We are thrilled to have Steve Montgomery join us as the new CEO of the Fort Worth Chamber,” stated Rosa Navejar, chair of the chamber’s board of directors. “Steve’s extensive experience and deep roots in the community make him an ideal candidate to lead our organization.”

Montgomery will work closely with Allen and the Fort Worth Economic Development Partnership and the city of Fort Worth on key priorities of workforce development, infrastructure and transportation investment and improvement, business retention and government relations advocacy.

Montgomery will also lead membership development efforts, working to expand and strengthen the chamber’s membership base through networking opportunities, access to research and resources and advocacy on behalf of its members.

“The Fort Worth Chamber is dedicated to being the leading voice of business in our city,” Montgomery said in a statement. “I am honored to join this incredible organization and work alongside our partners.”

“Together, we will continue to build a vibrant and prosperous community for all,” he stated.

Since Gengelbach’s departure, Mike Berry, president of Hillwood, has served as interim CEO of the chamber.

“My time at the chamber has only reinforced my belief that it is an amazing organization and now, with Steve at the helm to lead the team, we are positioned to make an even larger impact on the Fort Worth business community,” Berry stated.

Montgomery will take over as CEO on July 31.