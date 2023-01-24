Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce elects officers, board members for 2023

Rosa Navejar is the new chair of the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce following the organization’s Jan. 19 election of officers and board members for 2023.

The organization’s board of directors is comprised of 48 elected members, one-third of whom are elected annually to serve three-year terms. A complete list of FWC’s board of directors can be viewed online. In all, the Fort Worth Chamber has over 1,300 members in its network.

“I am honored to lead an organization with the sole mission to grow and develop our great city,” said Navejar, who is president of the Rios Group. “The Fort Worth Chamber works tirelessly to develop the Fort Worth economy – from grassroots efforts in advocacy, workforce and education to its proactive business attraction strategy – and I’m proud to serve alongside a group of influential leaders to advance that growth.”

Other new officers are: vice chair – Charlie Campbell, executive vice president, finance & operations, Hillwood; and secretary/treasurer – Matthew Whip, partner, EY. Susan Sheffield is the immediate past chair.

The Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce is led by President and CEO Brandom Gengelbach, who said he is looking forward to another strong year of growth in the Fort Worth region.

“As we continue to build momentum in 2023, we are excited to work with Rosa and our influential group of Fort Worth business leaders.” Gengelbach said. “There is real energy when a group like this comes to the table to collaborate and grow together.”

Navejar founded The Rios Group in 2012, after 25 years in the banking industry followed by 11 years as president of the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, received the Hispanic Chamber’s John V. McMillan Hall of Fame Award. Women’s Transportation Seminar also recognized her in 2018 with the Rosa Parks Diversity Leadership Award.

Other awards include Fort Worth Business Press Minority Leader in Business (2016) and induction into the 2016 Fort Worth Business Press’ Entrepreneur Hall of Fame for her work and civic involvement in the community. She was a 2018 State of Texas Small Business Award recipient and a recipient of the 2020 Girls Inc. of Tarrant County Bold Woman Award.

The Fort Worth Chamber’s board of directors nomination process begins in September with a nominating committee. The nominations are then sent to the board of directors. If there are no objections those selected are announced at the first board meeting of each new year.

The nomination committee is made up of past chairs and current board members. The board of directors approves the nominations but can also provide feedback and suggest others. Board members are also encouraged to submit nominations.