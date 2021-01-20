Fort Worth Chamber unveils rebranding

The Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce has a new look.

On Jan. 18, the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce announced the organization’s complete rebranding, created to represent the future of the Fort Worth business community with trusted leadership and a powerful voice, according to a news release.

“We are thrilled to finally unveil our new brand,” says Katie Douglass, Executive Vice President of Marketing for the Fort Worth Chamber, “Our fresh new look breathes excitement and energy into our organization as we work to make the Fort Worth region a thriving, inviting community for all.”

The new Fort Worth Chamber logo preserved the star – a connection to the prior iteration of the Fort Worth Chamber mark, and a subtle nod to a boot spur. The color of the logo, a bold and vivid red, bears a connection to the Hero brand archetype and Fort Worth partners, including Visit Fort Worth and the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

“Over the last year, we’ve been able to reevaluate our programming and initiatives, shifting our efforts and resources to ensure our ability to positively impact the Fort Worth economy,” said Brandom Gengelbach, President and CEO of the Fort Worth Chamber, “Our new brand identity better reflects our new programming and initiatives as we work to attract the next generation of leaders, visionaries and businesses to Fort Worth.”

In coordination with its new brand identity, the Chamber will soon release a refreshed website.