Fort Worth Chamber to distribute COVID-19 rapid tests to small business owners

The Fort Worth Chamber on March 10 announced an ongoing effort to distribute COVID-19 rapid tests to small business owners with fewer than 500 employees.

The program, established by Gov. Greg Abbott, provides local Chambers of Commerce with COVID-19 testing supplies to distribute to local small businesses free of charge. Small businesses can then administer these tests to employees who choose to participate.

“Since day one of this pandemic, we’ve been working to make sure our businesses can operate safely,” said Brandom Gengelbach, President and CEO of the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, “As we begin to open back up to 100%, these tests will help businesses contain and slow the spread and help local officials keep track of COVID-19 cases in our area.”

Small business owners or representatives are required to be trained on testing protocol, reporting results, and proper disposal of hazardous materials. Enrollment to receive the testing kits is ongoing and businesses owners must complete a business questionnaire and certification process.

“At Schaefer Advertising, we’ve fortunately seen an escalation in our business since the first of the year. As a result of the increased activity, we are in person more and it will be extremely beneficial to utilize these tests to help keep our employees and clients safe as we come together more often,” said Ken Schaefer, President/Owner of Schaefer Advertising.

“The small business rapid testing program is protecting the safety of small business owners, their employees, and Texas consumers as we continue to combat COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “By expanding this effective strategy, it will help us further detect and mitigate this virus so we can keep Texas safely open for business. Thank you to our participating Chamber of Commerce organizations for continuing to work with the State of Texas to help protect our communities and small businesses.”

The COVID-19 Small Business Rapid Testing Program launched in December as a pilot program and has helped small businesses throughout the state conduct rapid tests on employees to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.