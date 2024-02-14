Fort Worth Chamber to hold annual meeting March 27

The Fort Worth Chamber will hold its annual meeting from 4-6 p.m. March 27 at the historic Cowtown Coliseum in the Stockyards. The theme for the meeting will be “Tradition Meets Transformation.”

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom will deliver the keynote address and will join chamber president and CEO Steve Montgomery in a question and answer session. The session will cover a wide range of topics “focusing on American Airlines’ dedication and investments in Fort Worth,” the chamber said in a news release.

The meeting also will feature an update on important chamber initiatives and presentation of the organization’s Susan Halsey Executive Leadership and Spirit of Enterprise Awards, the release said.

The Fort Worth Chamber is “the leading voice of the business community in the fastest-growing city in the nation,” Montgomery said. “Our annual meeting will be a landmark gathering, marking a significant chapter in our community’s story of growth and innovation.”

Montgomery said the meeting’s theme reflects recent changes at the chamber.

“This last year has been transformative for the Fort Worth Chamber,” he said. “With that transformation – the launch of our partner organization, the Fort Worth Economic Development Partnership – we’ve been able to rededicate the chamber’s focus on the fundamentals of leadership, engagement, and advocacy for member businesses, while also exploring cutting-edge business strategies and insights for the future of our whole region.”

Registrations for the annual meeting are being accepted online.