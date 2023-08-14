Fort Worth Chamber to honor Dickies Arena management at State of the County event

Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare will deliver his inaugural State of the County speech Thursday (Aug. 17) during an event sponsored by the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

In addition to O’Hare’s address the event will feature presentation of the 2023 Vandergriff Award to Trail Drive Management Corporation, the not-for-profit entity that operates Dickies Arena. The award honors a legacy individual or organization whose contributions positively impact Tarrant County on a national scale, the chamber said in a news release.

“We are thrilled to honor Trail Drive Management Corporation with the prestigious 2023 Vandergriff Award,” said chamber president and CEO Steve Montgomery. “Their visionary leadership and dedication to bringing Dickies Arena to Fort Worth have left an indelible mark on our city’s economic landscape.

“This state-of-the-art venue has not only become a cultural beacon for the community but also a driving force behind significant economic growth. From fostering tourism and attracting world-class events to creating employment opportunities and boosting local businesses, Dickies Arena’s impact on our city has been immeasurable. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Trail Drive Management Corporation for their outstanding contribution to the prosperity of Fort Worth.”

- FWBP Digital Partners -

Dickies Arena was ranked No. 1 in North America and No. 2 in the world in Billboard Magazine’s recent Mid-Year Top 10 Worldwide Boxscore Chart for venues with a seating capacity of 10,001 to 15,000.

“Dickies Arena’s exceptional ranking in Billboard Magazine’s Mid-Year Touring Report stands as a testament to the unwavering support from Fort Worth residents and visitors alike, the chamber said in its news release. “With its world-class facilities and commitment to providing unparalleled entertainment experiences, the arena continues to enrich the cultural vibrancy and economic growth of the region.”

Dickies Arena president and general manager Matt Homan said, “Trail Drive Management Corp. is extremely honored to receive the Vandergriff Award this year. One of the primary goals of Dickies Arena was to consistently bring top-notch sports and entertainment to the great city of Fort Worth for all citizens to enjoy. Dickies Arena has hosted an average of over a million guests per year for the last two years, with guests traveling from a multitude of states as well as internationally to showcase our great city. The TDMC team is excited to continue to bring a variety of events and shows to our culturally diverse city and be a vital asset to the Fort Worth and Tarrant County community as it continues to grow.”

The Vandergriff Award, presented by Simmons Bank, was established in 2011 in memory of the late Tarrant County Judge Tom Vandergriff. Past recipients include the late Devoyd “Dee” Jennings, American Airlines, Facebook Data Center Fort Worth, the Texas Rangers, and the Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base.

- Advertisement -

“Simmons bank is proud to sponsor the Vandergriff Award and we are especially excited to recognize Dickies Arena Trail Drive Management Corp. as the 2023 recipient,” said Lori Baldock, Simmons’ Fort Worth market president. “This annual award recognizes an individual or organization whose contributions positively impact Tarrant County. As one of the most significant public-private partnerships and economic engines realized in Fort Worth in recent years, it is particularly appropriate that Dickies Arena receives an award named in honor of Judge Tom Vandergriff, a tremendous public servant and longtime private citizen of Tarrant County.”