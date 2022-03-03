Fort Worth Chamber’s annual meeting takes flight this month at Meacham Airport

After two years of self-imposed restrictions necessitated by COVID-19, the annual meeting of the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce returns full tilt this month with a special program at Fort Worth Meacham International Airport.

The event will be held March 31 in Meacham’s Hangar 3C from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

“As we learned at the onset of the pandemic, adaptability is key,” said Brandom Gengelbach, president and CEO of the Fort Worth Chamber, “We’re so excited to bring the business community back together for our largest in-person event in over two years.”

The 2020 annual meeting was canceled as an in-person event, but was livestreamed to 600 members via Red Productions Backlot Studio. In 2021, the chamber hosted a small in-person event at Dickies Arena.

“We were looking forward to bringing our membership to the NASJRB (Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth), but unfortunately had to shift our hosting site,” Gengelbach said. “Meacham International Airport will provide an equally unique experience and allows us to highlight aviation and mobility, two strengths of our Fort Worth economy.”

The annual meeting is the chamber’s largest event of the year and this year’s theme is Taking Flight, a title the chamber said signifies “a city preparing for takeoff, on the cusp of great change and transformation.”

The program’s keynote speaker will be John Foley, former lead solo pilot with the Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy’s Flight Demonstration Squadron.

“We’re excited to hear from leadership expert John Foley,” Gengelbach said. “John helps business and community leaders in times of great change and transformation – which is where we’re at in Fort Worth. John’s experiences as an entrepreneur and a Sloan Fellow at the Stanford Graduate School of Business put him in a unique position to reverse-engineer the culture of excellence and teamwork found in the Blue Angels.”

The event will also feature a business community update, as well as presentation of the Susan Halsey Executive Leadership Award and the Spirit of Enterprise Award.

“Guests can expect a high energy reception with aircraft static displays, photo opportunities, specialty hors d’oeuvres and craft cocktails by Fort Worth locals,” the chamber said.

Admission fees are $105 for Impact members, $145 for standard members and $175 for non-members. The registration deadline is March 21.