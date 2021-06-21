Fort Worth City Council to choose Mayor Pro Tem, name acting city secretary

The Fort Worth City Council – with a new mayor and six new members – will hold its first meeting on Tuesday, June 22 with several items on the agenda.

One of those items will be the nomination and election of a Mayor Pro Tem. The Mayor Pro Tem typically assumes the duties of the mayor, including presiding at meetings when the mayor is not available.

Among other agenda items is a vote to name Rod Gonzales, current assistant city secretary, as acting city secretary. The current City Secretary, Mary J. Kayser, informed the City Council earlier that she would retire from her position on June 30, 2021.

The Fort Worth City Council will undertake a national search to select a new city secretary. That search will likely last several weeks, according to a city staff report.

The City Council is also expected to vote on a conditional use permit for a temporary construction office related to the construction of Bowie House, a four-story, 120-room boutique hotel at the northeast corner of Camp Bowie Boulevard and Dorothy Lane. Following some changes to the original site plan for the construction site, the Zoning Commission recommended approval with a 24 month limit.

The City Council Work Session will begin at 3 p.m. and the City Council meeting will begin at 7 p.m.

