Fort Worth company acquires restoration firm in Maryland

Fort Worth-based Interstate Restoration has acquired Rolyn, one of the largest privately-owned, full-service restoration companies in the United States.

The acquisition expands Interstate’s geographic reach and enhances its service capabilities by adding Rolyn’s nine operations centers and more than 150 employees to Interstate’s North American operations.

Interstate Restoration, together with FirstOnSite, which operates in Canada, are subsidiaries of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ: FSV, TSX: FSV), and collectively represent the second-largest independent North American restoration and reconstruction services provider for commercial enterprises.

For more than 40 years, Rolyn has provided a full range of disaster recovery and specialty construction services to a diverse client base of healthcare, hospitality, multifamily, education, and assisted living properties facing major disasters, everyday emergencies, and reconstruction projects. Rolyn’s operations include its headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, outside of Washington, D.C., as well as operations centers in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Rolyn has built an exceptionally strong healthcare practice, and the company has been an industry leader supporting healthcare companies and other clients across North America throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Rolyn is one of the most respected names in our industry, with good reason. They have an outstanding leadership team and a highly-skilled workforce with expertise in all areas where we plan to grow as an organization. Welcoming Rolyn to Interstate is a great day for our company and great news for our clients,” said Interstate Restoration CEO Stacy Mazur.

Rolyn’s senior leadership – Sam Bergman, Mark Futrovsky, Vince Catania and Trent Darden – will join Interstate.

This is the latest in a series of acquisitions that expands Interstate’s capabilities and resources across North America, including Perfection Property Restoration, Catastrophe Cleaning and Restoration, ASR Property Restoration, Super Restoration, and JPL Disaster Recovery. Financial terms of the Rolyn acquisition are not being disclosed. For more information about Interstate’s services, visit www.interstaterestoration.com.