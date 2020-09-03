Fort Worth company acquires ThermoGRID

ECi Software Solutions, a leader in cloud-based business management solutions, announced Sept. 3 that it has acquired ThermoGRID, a cloud-based solution that makes doing business more efficient and profitable for small to medium residential service companies.

ThermoGRID will become part of ECI’s Field Service division, under division president Laryssa Alexander, and will enable ECI to reach a new segment of the market: residential service companies, including HVAC, electrical and plumbing., ECI said in a news release



Developed by Adam Cory, a former general manager of an HVAC company dissatisfied with the offerings already on the market, ThermoGRID is a SaaS solution designed to help contractors, cleaning companies, electricians, HVAC technicians, lawn care/landscaping businesses and plumbers to manage scheduling, dispatching, invoicing, client history and inventory management, among other functions.

To help accelerate ThermoGRID’s growth, ECI plans on making investments in all critical areas.



“ECi has helped small and medium businesses grow profitably and sustainably for decades,” said Ron Books, ECi’s CEO. “Bringing ThermoGRID into the ECi portfolio will enable us to bring that experience to a new market, and we can’t wait to see what we accomplish together.”

“When I created ThermoGRID years ago, my goal was to create a software for field service contractors that would make them more efficient, accurate, and profitable,” said Adam Cory, president and owner, ThermoGRID. “Becoming part of ECI will help us continue that work in an even bigger and better way than before, creating more opportunities for our customers.”

GrowthPoint Technology Partners, a Silicon Valley-based investment bank, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to ThermoGRID. The deal closed on Sept. 1 and terms were not disclosed.

www.ECISolutions.com

– FWBP Staff