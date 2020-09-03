77 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, September 3, 2020
Business Fort Worth company acquires ThermoGRID
BusinessTechnology

Fort Worth company acquires ThermoGRID

By FWBP Staff
ECi Software logo

Other News

Business

Fort Worth company acquires ThermoGRID

FWBP Staff -
ECi Software Solutions, a leader in cloud-based business management solutions, announced Sept. 3 that it has acquired ThermoGRID, a cloud-based solution that...
Read more
Entertainment

Virtual opera

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth Opera’s reimagined fall virtual season under the company’s new online initiative FWO Green Room. On Tuesday,...
Read more
Government

No Refusal” in effect for Labor Day Weekend

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County law enforcement is cracking down on intoxicated driving this Labor Day weekend. It is a "No Refusal" weekend, which means...
Read more
Culture

What to Know: Corny dogs, Dallas, Stranger Things in the sky and 2 things to do in 2020

Robert Francis -
Even the State Fair is bringing its experience to you sans crowds. Golden Chick and Fletcher’s Corny Dogs have teamed up to...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

ECi Software Solutions, a leader in cloud-based business management solutions, announced Sept. 3 that it has acquired ThermoGRID, a cloud-based solution that makes doing business more efficient and profitable for small to medium residential service companies.
ThermoGRID will become part of ECI’s Field Service division, under division president Laryssa Alexander, and will enable ECI to reach a new segment of the market: residential service companies, including HVAC, electrical and plumbing., ECI said in a news release


Developed by Adam Cory, a former general manager of an HVAC company dissatisfied with the offerings already on the market, ThermoGRID is a SaaS solution designed to help contractors, cleaning companies, electricians, HVAC technicians, lawn care/landscaping businesses and plumbers to manage scheduling, dispatching, invoicing, client history and inventory management, among other functions.
To help accelerate ThermoGRID’s growth, ECI plans on making investments in all critical areas.


“ECi has helped small and medium businesses grow profitably and sustainably for decades,” said Ron Books, ECi’s CEO. “Bringing ThermoGRID into the ECi portfolio will enable us to bring that experience to a new market, and we can’t wait to see what we accomplish together.”
“When I created ThermoGRID years ago, my goal was to create a software for field service contractors that would make them more efficient, accurate, and profitable,” said Adam Cory, president and owner, ThermoGRID. “Becoming part of ECI will help us continue that work in an even bigger and better way than before, creating more opportunities for our customers.”
GrowthPoint Technology Partners, a Silicon Valley-based investment bank, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to ThermoGRID. The deal closed on Sept. 1 and terms were not disclosed.
www.ECISolutions.com
– FWBP Staff

Previous articleVirtual opera
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Aviation

United plans to furlough 16,000 workers, fewer than expected

AP News -
By DAVID KOENIG AP Airlines WriterUnited Airlines said Wednesday it plans to furlough 16,370 employees in October, a smaller number than the...
Read more
Business

Texans spent less going out to eat and drink, but more on home improvement as coronavirus cases peaked this summer

Texas Tribune -
By Cassandra Pollock, The Texas Tribune Sept. 1, 2020 "Texans spent less going out to eat and drink, but...
Read more
Aviation

Sabre names Hospitality Solutions president

FWBP Staff -
  Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) has named named Scott Wilson as president of Sabre Hospitality Solutions, effective Sept. 8....
Read more
Technology

Fulcrum Group ranked by Channel Futures

FWBP Staff -
The Fulcrum Group Inc. Ranked among world’s Best 101 managed service providers The Fulcrum Group Inc., based in Fort...
Read more
Business

Walmart bringing primary care centers to two Fort Worth area supercenters

FWBP Staff -
Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH), a network of primary care centers that delivers value-based care to adults on Medicare, today announced a collaboration...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101